CMC Jazz Project concerts to feature Colorado Springs composer
"Last year's concert series with Dan was incredibly well received and so much fun that we wanted to do this again, both Dan and the band," director Gary Johnson said. A variety of jazz styles will be performed, as is the standard for the CMC Jazz Project, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC