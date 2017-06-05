CMC Jazz Project concerts to feature ...

CMC Jazz Project concerts to feature Colorado Springs composer

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Chaffee County Times

"Last year's concert series with Dan was incredibly well received and so much fun that we wanted to do this again, both Dan and the band," director Gary Johnson said. A variety of jazz styles will be performed, as is the standard for the CMC Jazz Project, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08) Mar '17 Dena Davenport 14
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 281,627,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC