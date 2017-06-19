BV music offers taste opportunities t...

BV music offers taste opportunities this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Chaffee County Times

A few miles downstream, the country's oldest whitewater festival boasts an impressive musical line-up this weekend, but music fans would be hard-pressed to find a better place to hear live music than Buena Vista. Buena Vista's burgeoning live music scene includes plenty of offerings into next week, beginning with Melody Pond at 7 p.m. tonight at Deerhammer Distilling Co., 321 E. Main St. The two songwriters from Fayetteville, Ark., formerly known as The Sisters Sweet, just performed at The Lariat and The Asian Palate, so you may have already heard about their divine vocal harmonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08) Mar '17 Dena Davenport 14
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC