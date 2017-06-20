2017 Solar Eclipse: GARNA topic June 7
A relatively rare total eclipse of the sun will cross North America on Aug. 21, 2017. It will be the first time in 99 years that the moon's umbral shadow will cross the Lower 48 United States from coast to coast.
