USFS seeks comment on Monarch plan

Friday May 12

The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest - Salida Ranger District is asking for public comments on a proposal to remove insect infested and susceptible trees in the Monarch Pass area, including Monarch Ski area in Chaffee County. The spruce beetle epidemic on the San Isabel National Forest is evolving each year with new trees and new stands being impacted.

