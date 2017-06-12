Digital audio revolution resonates in...

Digital audio revolution resonates in Dunn's guitar

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Music fans in Chaffee County know Toby Dunn as the talented lead guitarist of local bands like The Groove Farmers and Salida Din. The reputation is well-deserved, and classic rock fans often remark how accurately Dunn and his Ibanez guitar emulate the guitar tracks of wide-ranging classic rock songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08) Mar '17 Dena Davenport 14
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC