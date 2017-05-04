CMC starts nurse aide training
To meet a growing workforce need, Colorado Mountain College in Chaffee County is offering nurse aide training classes in partnership with Columbine Manor. The first class is scheduled to begin May 22. Successful completion of the nine-week course will allow students to sit for the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program exam.
