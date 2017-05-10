Browns Canyon Reef hike is Sunday
Friends of Browns Canyon and Wild Connections will host a hike Sunday in Browns Canyon National Monument to the geological feature known as The Reef, a large cliff face above Stafford Gulch. The easy-to-moderate 5-mile hike will begin at the Browns Canyon trailhead at 9 a.m. and return around 3 p.m. With an elevation gain of 500 feet, it begins near the historic town of Turret, just north of Salida.
