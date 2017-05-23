A Tiny House Community Going Up in Co...

A Tiny House Community Going Up in Colorado

The firm Sprout Tiny Homes will be building a 200 house community in Salida, Colorado. The houses will be available for rent, while there will also be a number of communal features such as a gym, a restaurant, and more.

