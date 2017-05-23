A Tiny House Community Going Up in Colorado
The firm Sprout Tiny Homes will be building a 200 house community in Salida, Colorado. The houses will be available for rent, while there will also be a number of communal features such as a gym, a restaurant, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jetson Green.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC