Vance to perform at First Friday

Tuesday Apr 4

On April 7 First Friday @ First Presbyterian will feature soprano Michelle Vance. The recital is from 12:05 to 12:35 p.m. at the church at S. Fourth and Ash streets, and it is free and open to the public.

Salida, CO

