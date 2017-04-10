Trout Steak Revival returns to BV
Trout Steak Revival, winner of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival's band competition, will return to Chaffee County Friday for a gig at The Lariat. The band has played multiple times in Salida and Buena Vista, establishing itself as one of the area's most popular bands.
