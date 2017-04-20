Sprout Tiny Homes Corporate Update

Sprout Tiny Homes Corporate Update

Sprout Tiny Homes is pleased to announce collaboration and a partnership with WeeCasa , known as the world's largest tiny home hotel and resort, located on the Saint Vrain river in Lyons, Colorado. WeeCasa has 11 Sprout Tiny Homes in its resort and is collaborating with Sprout to expand the tiny home resort model in other strategic destinations in the US.

