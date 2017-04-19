Plane crashes in hay field near Salida; pilot walks away
A single-engine plane crashed Wednesday night in a Chaffee County hay field, and the pilot walked away from the wreckage. The plane crashed about 7:15 p.m. about one-quarter mile north of Harriet Alexander Field, just west of Salida, according to the sheriff's office.
