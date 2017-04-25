Pilot who crashed plane near Salida was en route to Denver to deliver the aircraft

The pilot of a single-engine plane that crashed last week in Chaffee County told federal investigators she was trying to stop for fuel in Salida en route to Denver when the aircraft's engine suddenly lost power. Serena Welcher, 34, of Page, Ariz., told the National Transportation Safety Board that she was on final approach to Harriet Alexander Field Airport in Salida when she had to make a forced landing in a field.

