Fire department had a gas of a time

Fire department had a gas of a time

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: Chaffee County Times

The Buena Vista Fire Department would like to thank the Colorado Propane Gas Association for sponsoring a propane live fire training exercise on April 1-2, 2017. Seven fire departments from surrounding counties were able to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08) Mar '17 Dena Davenport 14
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Chaffee County was issued at April 23 at 2:50PM MDT

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,512,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC