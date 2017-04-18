Chorale spring concert has a new focus
The concerts will be held at 7 p.m., April 28, at Mountain Heights Baptist Church in Buena Vista and at 3 p.m., April 30, at First Presbyterian Church, Salida. The first half of the program is dedicated to the theme "TO LIFE - Life's Journey" and will feature music from "Fiddler On the Roof," "Pippin," "Finnian's Rainbow," "Cats," "Gigi," "The Fantastiks" and "A Little Night Music."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar 22
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC