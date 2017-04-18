BV woman nabbed in Salida meth bust
An undercover operation carried out by the Chaffee County Drug Task Force March 31 and April 1 in Salida resulted in the arrest of a Salida man and a Buena Vista woman on charges related to the alleged possession of methamphetamine. Task force members arrested Buena Vista resident Sheila Dimmitt, 41, following the purchase of just under an ounce of meth during the undercover operation, according to a press release issued Monday by the Salida Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar 22
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC