AHRA to hike Little Rainbow Trail

Monday Apr 10

Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Volunteer Naturalist Bob Hickey will lead the public on a casual hike on April 22, 2017 to explore the Little Rainbow Trail southeast of Salida. The hike will begin at 8 a.m. and end around 2 p.m. This is a moderate hike of 9 miles but is not suitable for children under 10 years of age.

