Advocates brace for onslaught on national monuments

President Donald J. Trump's review of national monument designations since 1996 amounts to an attack on monuments in general, say conservation groups. The executive order affecting monuments of 100,000 acres or more was to be issued today and in Colorado could affect the Canyons of the Ancients in southwest Colorado.

