Advocates brace for onslaught on national monuments
President Donald J. Trump's review of national monument designations since 1996 amounts to an attack on monuments in general, say conservation groups. The executive order affecting monuments of 100,000 acres or more was to be issued today and in Colorado could affect the Canyons of the Ancients in southwest Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC