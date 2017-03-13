Wild & Scenic Film Festival 2017 come...

Wild & Scenic Film Festival 2017 comes to BV

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Chaffee County Times

The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Central Colorado Conservancy are again partnering to bring the Wild & Scenic Film Fest 2017 - a world-renowned tour of the latest, cutting-edge environmental and adventure films - to Buena Vista March 17 at the Buena Vista Community Center and to Salida on Saturday, March 18 at the Salida Steamplant Theater. The event benefits GARNA and the Conservancy and includes environmental and adventure films with different films shown each night.

