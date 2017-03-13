Scouts and leaders honored
From left, Dan Baker, Troop 307, Alamosa; Matt Abbey, Pack 307, Alamosa; Bob Karls, Pack 60, Salida; William "Buddy" Wilson, Pack 307, Alamosa; Luke Urbine, Troop 67, Buena Vista; and Amy Varble, Pack 72, Buena Vista. Pack 72 Cub Scouts celebrate the birthday of the Cub Scouting movement at their Blue and Gold Banquet Feb. 21. Each scout made and decorated a cake.
