Grant Farm returns to BV

Fresh off a performance at the sold-out WinterWonderGrass festival in Steamboat Springs, Grant Farm will return to The Lariat at 9 p.m. Saturday, riding high on news that the band just landed its first gig at legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater. The talented Boulder-based musicians will open for one of Colorado's best-known bands, The String Cheese Incident, July 23, and any band good enough to play Red Rocks is well worth catching at the more intimate setting of The Lariat.

