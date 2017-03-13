Drones to the rescue? Rifle center ma...

Drones to the rescue? Rifle center may study public-safety uses

A bill that has passed the Colorado House of Representatives would have a new state research facility in Rifle study the use of drones in firefighting and other public safety operations. House Bill 17-1070 would provide for the research and a pilot drone program to be conducted by Colorado's Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting, which is based at the Rifle Garfield County Airport.

