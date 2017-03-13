Drones to the rescue? Rifle center may study public-safety uses
A bill that has passed the Colorado House of Representatives would have a new state research facility in Rifle study the use of drones in firefighting and other public safety operations. House Bill 17-1070 would provide for the research and a pilot drone program to be conducted by Colorado's Center of Excellence for Advanced Technology Aerial Firefighting, which is based at the Rifle Garfield County Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
|Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Mr salami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC