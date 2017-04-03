Colorado Symphony quartet plays March 23

The sonorous tones of a Colorado Symphony double bass quartet are coming to the Salida Steamplant with an expansive selection ranging from the baroque period to contemporary. The quartet will perform at the Salida SteamPlant at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, March 23 through the ongoing partnership between KHEN 106.9 FM Community Radio's Symphonic Salida project, and the Colorado Symphony.

