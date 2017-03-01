Ancient American-Indian Lifeways' talk is March 5
Ancient American-Indian Lifeways in the Arkansas River Headwaters, a lecture by Dr. Mark Mitchell, will be presented on Sunday, March 5, from 10 a.m. until noon, at the Salida Community Center in Salida. According to Mitchell, American Indians first visited the upper Arkansas River valley nearly 10,000 years ago and continued regular visits at least until the 1870s.
