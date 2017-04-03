AgriSummit to be April 21

In celebration of local foods and agritourism, the community is invited to the 2nd Annual AgriSummit being held at Salida's SteamPlant on Friday, April 21. Attendees will participate in educational sessions, opportunities for networking and inspired discussions focused on local food production and agritourism in our region. Content and discussions will be relevant to next generation and established producers as well as local food enthusiasts and community members alike.

