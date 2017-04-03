Acoustic Ninja' stalks new loft
Virtuoso guitarist Trace Bundy, aka The Acoustic Ninja, will headline the "Hometown Heroes" concert to celebrate the grand opening of The Loft Theater, formerly the Orpheum Opera House, at 7 p.m., Friday, March 24. Liver Down the River jams for an appreciative audience. The Durango-based band returns to The Lariat at 9 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saguache woman's difficult life came to tragic end (Dec '08)
|Mar 22
|Dena Davenport
|14
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC