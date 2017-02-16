Warm up a cold night in Colorado's Ho...

Warm up a cold night in Colorado's Hot Springs Loop

Thursday Feb 16

Warm up a cold night in Colorado's Hot Springs Loop There are 19 natural hot springs along the 720-mile historic loop. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2lb3DTO The underground hot springs vapor caves at the Yampah Spa, the only known natural vapor caves in North America, opened for commercial use in 1887.

