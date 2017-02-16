Walden Chamber presents second concert Sunday
Walden Chamber Music Society presents its second concert of the 2016-2017 season at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, at the SteamPlant in Salida. Walden will present cellist Jeff Hood, violinist Maria Schleuning, violist Barbara Sudweeks and pianist Jo Boatright.
