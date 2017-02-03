Opponents of Over The River hammer fi...

Opponents of Over The River hammer final nail in coffin of artist...

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Denver Post

Opponents of Over The River hammer final nail in coffin of artist Christo's 20-year plan to drape the Arkansas River The group that has battled artist Christo's now-abandoned plan to drape a portion of the Arkansas River between CaA on City and Salida in shimmering fabric has hammered a final nail in the project's coffin. A week after the famed 81-year-old artist announced he was canceling his 20-year-old Over The River project to focus on other work, the Rags Over the Arkansas River group - or ROAR - secured a promise that Christo would never try to revive the project and he would permanently relinquish all permits already obtained for the art installation.

