One Billion Rising: Zonta Club of Roy...

One Billion Rising: Zonta Club of Royal Gorge hosts event to create awareness about sexual violence

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Zumba instructor Sarai Trujillo leads 52 women and men in a dance Saturday at the annual One Billion Rising event, hosted at the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park. Participants dance Saturday to 'Break the Chain' as part of the 2017 One Billion Rising event, hosted locally at the Royal Gorge Bridge Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Mr salami 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,485 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC