Chaffee Dems elect new officers

Chaffee Dems elect new officers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Chaffee County Times

The Chaffee County Democrats Central Committee elected new party officers at the biannual reorganization meeting Feb. 4, at the Salida Community Center - Susan Shepherd as chairperson, JoAnne Allen as vice chair, Kristen Van Norman as second vice chair, Joe Stone as secretary and Nikol Noll as treasurer. Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker nominated the slate of candidates, Precinct 11 representative Paula Berg seconded the nominations, and Central Committee members elected them unanimously.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Mr salami 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,254,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC