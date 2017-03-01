AHRA presents rock clinic

The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will hold a rock clinic instructed by volunteer naturalist Bob Hickey on Saturday, Feb. 25. The program will be held at AHRA's visitor center at 307 W. Sackett Ave., Salida, and will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Hickey will discuss the earth's three basic rock types, including their categories, origins and composition.

