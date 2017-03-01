AHRA presents rock clinic
The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area will hold a rock clinic instructed by volunteer naturalist Bob Hickey on Saturday, Feb. 25. The program will be held at AHRA's visitor center at 307 W. Sackett Ave., Salida, and will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Hickey will discuss the earth's three basic rock types, including their categories, origins and composition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
|Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Mr salami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC