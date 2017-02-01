Reader: Christo Abandons "Over the Ri...

Reader: Christo Abandons "Over the River" Because of Trump - but What About UAE?

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Denver Westword

All the action in Washington, D.C., spilled over into Colorado's art scene this week, when legendary artist Christo announced that after 25 years, he was abandoning "Over the River," a controversial project that he and his late wife, Jean-Claude, had conceived of back in 1992. This would mark a return of the couple to the state; in 1972, they'd successfully hung "Valley Curtain" on the Western Slope.

Salida, CO

