Reader: Christo Abandons "Over the River" Because of Trump - but What About UAE?
All the action in Washington, D.C., spilled over into Colorado's art scene this week, when legendary artist Christo announced that after 25 years, he was abandoning "Over the River," a controversial project that he and his late wife, Jean-Claude, had conceived of back in 1992. This would mark a return of the couple to the state; in 1972, they'd successfully hung "Valley Curtain" on the Western Slope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
|Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Mr salami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC