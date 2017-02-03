Police identify pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 50 east of Salida
The woman who died after she was hit by an SUV on U.S. Highway 50 in Howard on Friday has been identified. Tracy Roe, 54, frequented the Canon City area, although officials are not sure where she lived, said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller.
