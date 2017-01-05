Overdue skiers near Turquoise Lake found, but rescuers unable to...
Lake County Search and Rescue members were unable to revive a beloved U.S. Forest ranger from Salida who was found following an intensive search for two overdue skiers near Turquoise Lake above Leadville. Brett Beasley was found with an unnamed youth near Uncle Bud's Hut around midday Thursday.
