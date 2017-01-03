Leadville Cherokee set for triumphant return to BV

The alt-rockers of Leadville Cherokee, one of the Upper Arkansas Valley's most popular bands, will return to Buena Vista for a reunion concert, at 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at The Lariat. The show marks the first time the band has played since performing last May 2016 at BV's annual CKS PaddleFest.

