Fun winter day for scouts

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the High Mountain District, Rocky Mountain Council of Boy Scouts held their annual Cub Scout Winter Fun Day at the Rocky Mountain High Adventure Base near Poncha Springs. Cub Scouts from Packs 307 and 290 in Alamosa and Pack 60 of Salida and Pack 72 of Buena Vista sent a total of 37 Cub Scouts and their families to a fun filled day of snow shoeing, sledding, Klondike racing and tug 'o war contests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.