Christo gives up 'Over the River' project
New York-based Artists Christo has given up a two-decade old dream to realize the "Over the River" artwork, announcing Wednesday that he will no longer be subjected to legal arguments and will instead devote his time and energy to a project in Abu Dhabi. Christo had proposed to cover 5.9 miles of the Arkansas River with silvery, polypropylene fabric panels in several sections over a 42-mile stretch of the river between Canon City and Salida.
