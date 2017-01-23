Beasley found after intensive search in difficult terrain

Lake County Search and Rescue members were unable to revive a Salida forest ranger Jan. 5 after a difficult and intensive search was initiated to find both him and a surviving 14-year-old boy. Brett Beasley was found with the unnamed boy at roughly 2 p.m., Jan. 5, by Uncle Bud's Hut, one of the 10th Mountain Division huts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.