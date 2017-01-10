Arapahoe Basin evacuates skiers, snow...

Arapahoe Basin evacuates skiers, snowboarders and employees amid avalanche concerns on Loveland Pass

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Skiers and snowboarders line up at the ticket office on opening day at Arapahoe Basin ski area October 21, 2016. Arapahoe Basin shut down on Tuesday afternoon because of avalanche danger on nearby Loveland Pass, saying it is sending skiers and snowboarders home - as well as its employees - as it closes everything from its chairlifts to restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Mr salami 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,482 • Total comments across all topics: 277,814,769

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC