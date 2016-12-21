Winter storm increases avalanche dang...

Winter storm increases avalanche danger in Sawatch Range

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Chaffee County Times

A major winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to the Sawatch and Sangre de Cristo ranges, including Monarch Pass, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. "This system that moves in later Saturday afternoon and Saturday night could be a whopper for the Monarch Pass area, and Sawatch Range, and down to the Sangres," said CAIC mountain weather and avalanche forecaster Scott Toepfer.

