November Mentor Match

November Mentor Match

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Chaffee County Times

This is how it all started ... after being introduced at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs in July, Barry Blocker and Daniel Allison made the decision to become a match. There has been no looking back since for these two! Having been matched for 4 months, this dynamic duo can be found mountain biking, hiking, swimming and frequenting an ice cream shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Mr salami 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Chaffee County was issued at December 25 at 9:07AM MST

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC