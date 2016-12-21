November Mentor Match
This is how it all started ... after being introduced at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs in July, Barry Blocker and Daniel Allison made the decision to become a match. There has been no looking back since for these two! Having been matched for 4 months, this dynamic duo can be found mountain biking, hiking, swimming and frequenting an ice cream shop.
