Noteables, You've Got Male set concerts
Members of The Noteables women's chorus and You've Got Male men's chorus gather around drummer, Kurt Wipperfurth, to rehearse "O Christmas Tree." The choral groups will present their winter concert series, "Follow That Star," Dec. 9-11, featuring winter ballads, gospel and unusual arrangements of familiar carols.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
|Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Mr salami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC