Listen in as cops test buzzed - drivers'
Buena Vista Police Department, Salida Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation will hold a "Don't Drive Impaired," workshop at the Salida Steamplant Ballroom from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dec. 29. The event is not open to the public, but it will be broadcast live on Heart of the Rockies Radio Group on all four of their radio stations. This is an important deal, not just here but across the state," Buena Vista police officer Ben Adair said."
