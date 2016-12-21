Bell ringing supports Chaffee County

Bell ringing supports Chaffee County

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Chaffee County Times

The Chaffee County Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringing campaign officially kicked off this season on Nov. 26 at the Salida Walmart. Tom Small, a Buena Vista resident who has organized bell ringing for the past 9 years said, "It gives me a sense of self-worth to be needed, and to work alongside of many wonderful and selfless people that do great gifts of charity in our county and abroad."

