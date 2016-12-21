In Zebulon Pike's footsteps

In Zebulon Pike's footsteps

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Nov 25 Read more: Chaffee County Times

With rations dangerously low, expedition leader Zebulon Montgomery Pike instructed his men to make camp near the Arkansas River, where they would spend Christmas Day 1806 just 6 miles west of Salida. Christmas Camp, as it was called in Pike's journals, was a stopover on a year-long expedition that brought the explorer to the Upper Arkansas Valley on a 3,664-mile journey for the purpose of exploring the Louisianan Purchase and headwaters of the Arkansas River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14) Aug '16 Concerned in Colo... 12
Horse riding (May '16) May '16 Wanting to trail ... 1
Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15) May '16 SpiritualAbuseSan... 2
News 10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Elise 1
diversity in salida? (Aug '15) Aug '15 dnola 1
Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15) May '15 Salida girl 1
Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Mr salami 1
See all Salida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salida Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Chaffee County was issued at December 24 at 7:51PM MST

Salida Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salida Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Salida, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,512

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC