In Zebulon Pike's footsteps

With rations dangerously low, expedition leader Zebulon Montgomery Pike instructed his men to make camp near the Arkansas River, where they would spend Christmas Day 1806 just 6 miles west of Salida. Christmas Camp, as it was called in Pike's journals, was a stopover on a year-long expedition that brought the explorer to the Upper Arkansas Valley on a 3,664-mile journey for the purpose of exploring the Louisianan Purchase and headwaters of the Arkansas River.

