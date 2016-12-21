High Rollers support The Alliance
Help the Ark Valley High Rollers support The Alliance Against Domestic Abuse on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. The 9th annual Happy Hour for a Cause will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at CafA© Dawn located in historic downtown Salida, 203 West 1st Street. Community members are invited to drop in for a stress-free holiday cup of coffee, beer or glass of wine at CafA© Dawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Salida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garfield/Monarch and Salida ... be aware there'... (Dec '14)
|Aug '16
|Concerned in Colo...
|12
|Horse riding (May '16)
|May '16
|Wanting to trail ...
|1
|Welcome to ripoff capital of colorado (Aug '15)
|May '16
|SpiritualAbuseSan...
|2
|10 things to do at this year's Colorado State F... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Elise
|1
|diversity in salida? (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|dnola
|1
|Review: Traditional Hardwood Floors (May '15)
|May '15
|Salida girl
|1
|Nigeria immigration recruitment 2015 service is... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Mr salami
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC