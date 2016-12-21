High Rollers support The Alliance

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: Chaffee County Times

Help the Ark Valley High Rollers support The Alliance Against Domestic Abuse on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. The 9th annual Happy Hour for a Cause will be held on Sunday, Dec. 11, at CafA© Dawn located in historic downtown Salida, 203 West 1st Street. Community members are invited to drop in for a stress-free holiday cup of coffee, beer or glass of wine at CafA© Dawn.

