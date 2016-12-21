Christmas tree permits now available

Saturday Nov 26 Read more: Chaffee County Times

The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest-Salida Ranger District will sell Christmas tree cutting permits from Nov. 21 through Dec. 23. The permits are $10 each with a limit of two per family. Permits can be purchased with credit card, cash, personal check or money order made payable to the U.S. Forest Service at the Salida Ranger District Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Permits are also available by mail.

