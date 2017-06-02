Dublin: Near Wave water park, man cau...

Dublin: Near Wave water park, man caught with sawed-off shotgun

A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon with a loaded sawed-off shotgun in a park in Dublin, police said. Dwayne Grady, 25, from Salida in Stanislaus County, was arrested around 1 p.m. in Emerald Glen Park, near the recently opened Wave waterpark , after a passer-by alerted police offers.

