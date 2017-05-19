Family, Friends Fight Alongside Salida Woman Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Twenty-nine-year-old Selena Chun of Salida went from being an active, healthy mom of three little boys to bedridden in a matter of weeks. Chun was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Sarcoma.
